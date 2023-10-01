SC disposes of 257 cases; judges vow to diminish backlog

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has disposed of 257 cases (excluding CMAs) whereas 204 new cases have been instituted during the period from 25th September to 30th September 2023.
Chief Justice of Pakistan and judges of the Supreme Court remained committed to accelerate disposal of the cases and diminish the backlog.
The judges continued to hear the cases with the aim to minimize the backlog and provide relief to the litigants, says a press release issued here on Saturday.
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court sought a permanent solution to the parking problems of the capital.The court...
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday declared several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders absconders in a case...
LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a case registered against PMLN leaders...
MULTAN: Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that he has no fear of NAB cases and had welcomed the...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Core Committee Saturday demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to...
LAHORE: As the country is heading towards the general elections, Pakistan Muslim League-Zia chief Ijazul Haq on...