SC disposes of 257 cases; judges vow to diminish backlog

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has disposed of 257 cases (excluding CMAs) whereas 204 new cases have been instituted during the period from 25th September to 30th September 2023.

Chief Justice of Pakistan and judges of the Supreme Court remained committed to accelerate disposal of the cases and diminish the backlog.

The judges continued to hear the cases with the aim to minimize the backlog and provide relief to the litigants, says a press release issued here on Saturday.