PMLN plans to get Nawaz protective bail before arrival in Pakistan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) legal team is prepared to get protective bail of party supremo Nawaz Sharif from the Lahore High Court (LHC) before his arrival in Pakistan.

The move was planned to avoid Nawaz Sharif’s arrest at Lahore airport, as he had already been declared a proclaimed offender. Party sources said the legal team would apply for the bail a week before the return of former prime minister.

Party sources said the step was discussed with Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in recent meetings, held in London and Nawaz Sharif also gave his consent to the arrangement.

Sources said the protective bail application might also be submitted in the court just two days before Nawaz Sharif’s return home in which it would be prayed that Nawaz should not be arrested for seven days by any law-enforcement agencies on his arrival and he would surrender himself before the relevant court.

Party sources said the legal team will take a plea that Maryam Nawaz had already been acquitted in the case in which Nawaz Sharif was convicted. With the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, Nawaz Sharif is likely to get full legal benefits from the court.

The legal team will also give guarantee to the court that Nawaz Sharif would surrender himself before the relevant trial court.

Party sources said if the move becomes successful, then Nawaz Sharif would not to go to jail immediately on his return home and he would also be able to address the public gathering planned at Minar-e-Pakistan grounds.