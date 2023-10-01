Fazl says January not good time for polls

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFP/File

FAISALABAD: JUIF Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said January is not a good month to hold elections in the country.

Talking to journalists, he said January is a month where there is a lot of cold and snow in the northern areas and he thinks January is not a good time for holding elections as people will not be able to cast vote because of the cold weather.

He said, “It is the job of the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold elections. But at this time it is difficult to launch an election campaign in Balochistan and KP. It is difficult for me to participate in the campaign,” he added.

Fazl claimed the PTI’s performance was zero and its agenda was also against Pakistan. “The PTI should not be in the country’s politics. Pakistan is Nawaz Sharif’s own country and he should return,” he added. He said the deprivation of Fata had not ended after the merger and they had received only 80-90 crores since 2017. “There is no police or administration or finance department in Fata after the merger. I will not say anything about Nawaz Sharif’s statement of accountability of judges and generals. If he asks me for my advice, I will tell him. We took the government only to save the country from bankruptcy,” he claimed.