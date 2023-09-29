 
September 29, 2023
Peshawar

RPO visits LSW

By Our Correspondent
September 29, 2023

WANA: Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti on Thursday visited Lower South Waziristan after assuming charge.On arrival at South Waziristan Lower Wana, District Police Officer South Waziristan Lower Farmanullah, tribal elders and other senior police officers including the business community welcomed the RPO.He inaugurated the driving license branch at the District Police Office.