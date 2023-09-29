Transgender’s blind murder case solved, accused held

NOWSHERA: The police claimed to have resolved the blind murder case of a transgender and arrested the accused, who was stated to be an Afghan national.

Addressing a press conference here, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Akora Khattak circle, Arshad Khan, DSP Ihasan Shah, Station House Officer, Akora Khattak, Waqas Yousaf Khan, and Investigation Officer Farman Khan said that someone had informed the Khairabad Police Post about a body lying on the bank of Indus River.

They said the local police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the District headquarters Hospital, Nowshera, for autopsy.The slain person, the cops added, was later identified as a transgender named Laiq alias Malala, a resident of Kohat, who was presently living in Hayatabad in Peshawar.

They said that a special team was constituted, which probed the case along scientific lines from different angles and finally apprehended the accused named Hamid involved in the murder case.

The police claimed that the accused had a friendship with Malala for some four years but their relations developed an ugly turn when the latter started ignoring him.It infuriated the accused and shot him dead in his room in Hayatabad and later hired a taxi to dump the body in the Indus River.

According to police, the accused had confessed to have committed the crime.Meanwhile, the transgender community has hailed the police performance and appealed to the court to award exemplary punishment to the accused for the heinous crime.