AWKUM wins distinction

MARDAN: Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan (AWKUM) has won a distinction in the Times Higher Education Ranking 2024.

A press release by the university said the results, announced on Thursday placed AWKUM in the academic excellence in various categories.AWKUM has secured 1st position in KP and 2nd position in Pakistan in the Times Higher Education Ranking 2024.

The institution has been ranked 601-800/ 1904 overall and an impressive 313th worldwide in research quality.The communication said this global recognition speaks volumes about the university’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and scholarly pursuit.

The vice-chancellor congratulated the students, faculty, and staff of AWKUM and said that the achievement was a testament to the dedication and hard work of the faculty members.He said the university remains committed to advancing knowledge and shaping the future of education.