Private schools directed to start teaching regional languages

PESHAWAR:Khyber PakhtunkhwaPrivate Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) has directed all the private schools to start implementing the action plan for introduction of Pashtu / regional languages as compulsory subjects in letter and spirit.

The decision regarding introduction of Pashtu and other regional languages as a compulsory subject had been taken some 11 years ago by the then provincial cabinet. But owing to litigation the decision could not be implemented. And the Peshawar High Court on June 15, 2023 directed the authority concerned to implement the decision.

The PSRA decision to this effect stated: “Reference to the decision of Provincial Cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, notified vide No SO(B/TE&SE/8-5/Pashtu/Regional Languages dated 30.1.2012 and Judgement of the Peshawar High Court Peshawar for implementation of the cabinet decision, in WP No1424-P/2021 dated 15.6.2023, wherein Action Plan for introduction of Pashtu / Regional Languages as compulsory subject was approved in all schools, operating in the public and private sector in the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

The authority directed the heads / principals of all the private schools to apprise the PSRA’s office as to whether Pashtu/ regional languages are being taught in their schools or otherwise.The authority directed the schools to implement the action plan for introduction of Pashtu / regional languages as compulsory subjects in all private schools.