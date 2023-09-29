Two injured in North Waziristan firing

MIRANSHAH: Two persons sustained critical injuries when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them on Miranshah Bypass Road on Thursday.
According to police, unidentified armed men came and opened indiscriminate fire on Zahir Muhammad Alikhel Hamzoni and Din Sahib Tabitolkhel when they were busy purchasing grocery as per routine in a market situated on the Bypass Road in Miranshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan tribal district.
As a result, the two sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Miranshah.The attackers fled the scene after firing.The police have registered a case and started an investigation.
WANA: Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti on Thursday visited Lower South Waziristan after...
RAWALPINDI: The pensioners of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution have demanded issuance of notification for...
LAHORE: A challan related to the May 9 tragedy on Thursday was submitted in the anti-terrorism court in which Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: Hidayatullah Khan, district and sessions judge, Khyber district, has been transferred and posted as...
MINGORA: The body of the four-year-old missing girl was recovered from the well and the accused were arrested, a top...
CHARSADDA: A citizen has complained of police highhandedness and appealed to the high-ups to take action against the...