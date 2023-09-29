Two injured in North Waziristan firing

MIRANSHAH: Two persons sustained critical injuries when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them on Miranshah Bypass Road on Thursday.

According to police, unidentified armed men came and opened indiscriminate fire on Zahir Muhammad Alikhel Hamzoni and Din Sahib Tabitolkhel when they were busy purchasing grocery as per routine in a market situated on the Bypass Road in Miranshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan tribal district.

As a result, the two sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Miranshah.The attackers fled the scene after firing.The police have registered a case and started an investigation.