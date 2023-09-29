Minister for ensuring purity of milk

LAHORE:Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Ibrahim Murad has instructed the Punjab Livestock Dairy and Development Board to collaborate closely with the Punjab Food Authority to ensure purity of milk.

Under the leadership of Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development, Ibrahim Murad, the Punjab Livestock Dairy and Development Board convened a meeting. The primary agenda of the meeting was to guarantee the purity of milk sold in Lahore.

The minister instructed the Punjab Livestock Dairy and Development Board to collaborate closely with the Punjab Food Authority to formulate a comprehensive strategy for achieving this goal. Additionally, a decision was made to enhance the pasteurization and packaging facilities for milk supplied by the Livestock Department. Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad addressed the gathering, explaining that this plan would involve sourcing milk from local farmers and overseeing the pasteurization process through the Punjab Livestock Dairy and Development Board.

The Punjab Food Authority would play a critical role in this initiative, certifying the quality of milk through rigorous testing, thereby instilling greater confidence among consumers. Ibrahim Murad emphasised that this initiative by the Livestock Department had the potential to revolutionise the availability of pure, unadulterated milk to the public. The meeting was attended by Secretary Livestock, Masood Anwar, and members of the Punjab Livestock Dairy and Development Board.