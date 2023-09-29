GCU’s 22nd convocation to celebrate graduates’ achievements

LAHORE:The Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Thursday successfully commenced its 22nd convocation ceremony, a two-day event to celebrate the academic achievements of its distinguished graduates.

The first session of the convocation was attended by former Chief Justice of Pakistan Tasadeq Hussain Jilani, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi, Deputy Speaker Bahrain Dr Adil Bin Abdul Rahman, and eminent religious scholar Qari Sohaib Ahmad Meer Muhammadi. The convocation was led by the GCU VC Professor Dr Asghar Zaidi. In his address, Dr. Asghar Zaidi highlighted the recent developments at GCU. He announced that the university's new campus in Kala Shah Kaku (KSK) was now operational, hosting 13 academic departments and three administrative departments, and also introduced new programs in agriculture, artificial intelligence, software engineering, and public policy. He also briefed about the new Endowment Fund for the financial sustainability of the University.

Furthermore, Dr Zaidi mentioned that the grand mosque at GCU will be inaugurated on 12 Rabi ul Awal (today). A total of 1210 students will receive medals and degrees including 15 PhD, 152 MS/MPhil, 159 MSc, and 884 BA/BSc (Hons) degrees. During the first day of the convocation, the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to actor Naeem Tahir. Moreover, Former Chief Justice Tasadeq Hussain Jilani delivered a speech emphasizing the importance of education and its impact on the nation's progress. He encouraged graduates to never stop learning and to use their knowledge and skills to bring positive change in challenging times. Federal Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi expressed his pride in addressing the students of an institution where Allama Iqbal once taught and praised the dedication of Vice Chancellor Dr. Zaidi. Dr. Adel Bin Abdul Rahman Bin Jassim, former Deputy Speaker of Bahrain Parliament, expressed his pride and gratitude towards Pakistan as he addressed the attendees.

UVAS marks world rabies day

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged an awareness walk and vaccination camp to mark World Rabies Day with the theme of “All for One Health for All” to create awareness among the public about rabies here on Thursday. Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf led the walk while Prof Aneela Zameer Directors/Chairpersons from different departments, students from Vets Care Club, Vet Crescent Society, Special Animals & Veterinary Emergency Relief Society, faculty members, staff members from Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and representatives from different pharmaceutical industries participated.