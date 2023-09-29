139 new dengue cases reported

LAHORE:As many as 139 new dengue patients have been confirmed during the last 24 hours, increasing the number of confirmed cases of dengue to 4,053 in 36 districts of Punjab this year so far. As many as 1,641 confirmed dengue patients have been reported in Lahore this year so far including 54 new patients reported in the last 24 hours. A total 1,037 patients are reported in Rawalpindi this year so far including 45 new patients.