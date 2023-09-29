Action begins against private hospital in injection scam

LAHORE:Punjab’s Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir has disclosed that legal proceedings have been initiated against a private hospital that unlawfully rented out space for the preparation and sale of small doses of Avastin injections.

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has been instructed to issue a notice to the hospital located in Model Town, Lahore, and conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter. Dr. Nasir emphasised that the responsibility for monitoring the use of the rented space and ensuring that no illegal activities occurred rested with the private hospital management.

Given that it was a trust hospital, the government was proceeding cautiously before taking any action.Regarding the Avastin injection incident, Dr. Jamal Nasir reported that approximately 80 affected patients have been identified, and this number is nearly final.

Presently, 20 patients are receiving treatment at Mayo Hospital. The exact condition of their eyesight will be determined after the infection in their eyes has been treated. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that, as a result of this incident, the use of Avastin injections for the treatment of diabetic patients’ eyes has been banned. Any violation of this ban will result in legal action being taken against the offenders in any form.

Eye drops shortage in market

In view of the increase in conjunctivitis cases in Punjab, the eye drops used for conjunctivitis are in short supply in the market. According to details, more than a dozen brands of eye drops have disappeared from the market as the retailers are unable to meet the demand.

The medical store owners say that they procure 200 eye drops daily, which get sold out within a few hours. “Even rose water has disappeared from the market,” they said.