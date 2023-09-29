Labuschagne in for Agar in Australia WC squad

SYDNEY: Marnus Labuschagne has been drafted into Australia´s Cricket World Cup squad with spinner Ashton Agar left out on Thursday after picking up a calf injury.

Labuschagne comes into the squad in the one change to the provisional 15-man group announced by Australia earlier this month as Travis Head keeps his place despite being ruled out for the start of the tournament after breaking his hand.

Five-time champions Australia will head to India with just one specialist spinner in Adam Zampa. Fellow leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha will stay with the squad until at least the end of the warm-up matches along with all-rounder Matt Short.

Labuschagne is rewarded following his rich vein of form in the recent ODI series against South Africa and India. Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa