Friday September 29, 2023
Pakistan crush Uzbekistan in Asian Games

By Our Correspondent
September 29, 2023

KARACHI: Pakistan trounced Uzbekistan by 18-2 in their third pool hockey match of Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

Pakistan established their dominance as Arbaaz Ahmed nettted five goals. At the top of the points table, Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in their fourth pool match on September 30.