Dual solution

Corruption has plagued Pakistan for decades, undermining its progress and development. Addressing this deep-seated issue requires a heterogeneous approach, with a primary focus on promoting integrity, transparency, and accountability. In Pakistan, where corruption often starts at the individual level. Citizens must cultivate a culture of integrity in their personal and professional lives. They must refuse to engage in corrupt practices and demand the same from their peers and leaders. Moreover, the government must lead by example, with politicians and officials adhering to the highest standards of integrity.

However, integrity alone is not sufficient. To ensure integrity in all government processes and transactions, transparency is equally vital. Transparency involves making information accessible to the public, thereby reducing the opportunities for corruption to thrive in the shadows. We can achieve this by implementing open data policies, disclosing financial information of public officials, and ensuring that government decisions are made in a transparent manner.

Hameed Sawali

Karachi