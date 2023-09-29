Dual solution

Corruption has plagued Pakistan for decades, undermining its progress and development. Addressing this deep-seated issue requires a heterogeneous approach, with a primary focus on promoting integrity, transparency, and accountability. In Pakistan, where corruption often starts at the individual level. Citizens must cultivate a culture of integrity in their personal and professional lives. They must refuse to engage in corrupt practices and demand the same from their peers and leaders. Moreover, the government must lead by example, with politicians and officials adhering to the highest standards of integrity.
However, integrity alone is not sufficient. To ensure integrity in all government processes and transactions, transparency is equally vital. Transparency involves making information accessible to the public, thereby reducing the opportunities for corruption to thrive in the shadows. We can achieve this by implementing open data policies, disclosing financial information of public officials, and ensuring that government decisions are made in a transparent manner.
Hameed Sawali
Karachi
As per the latest report from the World Bank, poverty in Pakistan has surged significantly, reaching an alarming rate...
Usually, utility companies give each customer a distinctive reference number which facilitates payment of dues and the...
The government boy’s high school in Wahi Pandhi lacks electricity and drinking water, making life difficult for...
Workplace politics in public-sector organizations is becoming increasingly problematic and must be given due attention...
The sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices has made everything from transport to food more expensive for ordinary...
Sports activities in schools play a vital role in the holistic development of students. Sports are a crucial component...