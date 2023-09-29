Sports focus

Sports activities in schools play a vital role in the holistic development of students. Sports are a crucial component of a well-rounded education and they also promote physical health and fitness among students. In a time when sedentary lifestyles and screen addiction are prevalent, private schools have a responsibility to encourage active lifestyles. Participation in sports helps students maintain a healthy weight, develop strong bones and muscles, and reduce the risk of diseases. It also instills the habit of regular exercise, which can be carried into adulthood.
Team sports such as soccer, basketball, and volleyball, cricket also teach collaboration, communication, and teamwork. Individual sports, like tennis or swimming, promote discipline and self-motivation. Schools can organize inter-school and intra-school sports competitions and events. These opportunities allow students to showcase their talents, develop a competitive spirit.
Aliyan Memon
Larkana
