Suzuki CEO speaks of plans to export cars

LAHORE: Pak Suzki Motors Chief Executive Hiroshi Kawamura on Thursday said that the company has been working on exports of cars, which were upgraded to many WP-29 standards.

Kawamura said that the economic issues were transitory, and Suzuki was committed to providing affordable vehicles to common Pakistanis. The CEO also revealed that the company was working on hybrid variants.

He was addressing the second round of interactive meetings with the part-makers, held under the banner of Suzuki Motors. Notable part manufacturers participated in the event, despite economic uncertainties and downturn.

Participants of the meeting unanimously agreed that the auto makers should promote localisation, while also reaching out to global markets.

Kawamura called on the local participants for joint efforts. “It is imperative to take stock of the escalating crisis collectively for the automotive industry,” he said, while inviting local partners. “Nothing can be achieved without local partners.”

Addressing the meeting, Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) Senior Vice Chairman Usman Aslam Malik assured of complete support to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for export of auto components.

It should be noted that WP-29 standards are a unique worldwide regulatory forum within the institutional framework of the UNECE Inland Transport Committee.

Three UN Agreements, adopted in 1958, 1997 and 1998, provide the legal framework allowing contracting parties (member countries) attending the WP.29 sessions to establish regulatory instruments concerning motor vehicles and motor vehicle equipment.

Those are UN Regulations, annexed to the 1958 Agreement; United Nations Global Technical Regulations (UN GTRs), associated with the 1998 Agreement; and UN Rules, annexed to the 1997 Agreement.