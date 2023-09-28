SECP simplifies fund registration

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued standardised formats of documents, along with step-by-step guidance, for the registration of private fund as a notified entity.
The standardised documentation, available at SECP’s website in editable formats, will promote consistency, encourage harmonized disclosures, and reduce the turnaround time required for the registration of a private fund.
The documents include, Trust Deed and Private Placement Memorandum (for registration of a fund in trust structure), Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Agreement, Custodian Agreement and Private Placement Memorandum (for registration of private fund in LLP structure).
KARACHI: inDrive, one of Pakistan's leading ride-hailing services, has announced its expansion into five new cities,...
KARACHI: PTCL Group collaborated with ConnectHear to organise a sign language training session for its customer...
ISLAMABAD: Khairullah Khan, a 50-year-old taxi driver, recalls a time when he could fill his fuel tank to drive...
LAHORE: Pakistan has produced millions of genuine poor in recent decades, while also producing hundreds of...
LAHORE: The Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan on Wednesday demanded the government to raise the profit margins of...
KARACHI: Indus Motor Company on Wednesday announced a 12-day shutdown of its production facility in response to...