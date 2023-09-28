SECP simplifies fund registration

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued standardised formats of documents, along with step-by-step guidance, for the registration of private fund as a notified entity.

The standardised documentation, available at SECP’s website in editable formats, will promote consistency, encourage harmonized disclosures, and reduce the turnaround time required for the registration of a private fund.

The documents include, Trust Deed and Private Placement Memorandum (for registration of a fund in trust structure), Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Agreement, Custodian Agreement and Private Placement Memorandum (for registration of private fund in LLP structure).