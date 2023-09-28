inDrive expands to 5 more cities

KARACHI: inDrive, one of Pakistan's leading ride-hailing services, has announced its expansion into five new cities, including Larkana, K moke, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, and Okara, a statement said on Wednesday.
The inclusion of these cities in the inDrive network reflects the company’s dedication to bringing innovative transportation options to both urban centres and suburban areas.
inDrive PR Manager Sidra Kiran said, “inDrive ride-hailing presents numerous benefits to drivers in small cities, including flexible opportunities, reduced unemployment, supplemental income, enhanced community connection, and positive contributions to the local economy.”
