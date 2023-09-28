 
PMS competitive exam result

By Our Correspondent
LAHORE:As many as 20,680 candidates submitted their applications for the Provincial Management Service (PMS) competitive examination. As many as 6,405 candidates participated in the PMS written examination and 329 candidates achieved success in written competitive examination. The result of the successful candidates is available on the PPSC website. The schedule of psychological test and interview of the successful candidates will be issued soon.