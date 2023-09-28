PMS competitive exam result

LAHORE:As many as 20,680 candidates submitted their applications for the Provincial Management Service (PMS) competitive examination. As many as 6,405 candidates participated in the PMS written examination and 329 candidates achieved success in written competitive examination. The result of the successful candidates is available on the PPSC website. The schedule of psychological test and interview of the successful candidates will be issued soon.
LAHORE:Dry and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar...
LAHORE:A badge pinning ceremony was held at National Accountability Bureau , Lahore to pin-up the recently promoted...
LAHORE:Dr Irshad Ahmed, the Local Government Secretary, emphasised the accelerated progress of projects within the...
LAHORE:Chairman Kattar Band Road Industrial Association and former vice-president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and...
LAHORE:The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore faculty members won four research projects worth Rs 81...
LAHORE:The measures taken to ensure the supply of medicines in the government hospitals of Punjab were reviewed during...