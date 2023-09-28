I recently visited Shikarpur, which is my birthplace, and, to my utter shock, found that the city is in ruins. All the colonial-era buildings have been reduced to rubble. It is a tragedy that the architectural wonders of Shikarpur built during its glory years in the 17th century and early 20th century have almost vanished.

While it may be challenging to fully restore the lost legacy of Shikarpur the city can be renovated and revamped, if sincere efforts are taken. The government has a duty to preserve the city's architectural masterpieces, given its illustrious and distinctive historical past, and to try to restore the lost glory of Shikarpur.

Nasir Soomro

Karachi