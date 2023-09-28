Senator Irfan Siddiqui asks committee to help find lost bill

ISLAMABAD: Senator Irfan Siddiqui approached the Senate Standing Committee on Interior for his ‘Disappeared’ Bill, titled “Code of Criminal Procedure Act (Amendment) Bill 2022”. In a letter addressed to the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Senator Mohsin Aziz, Irfan Siddiqui said that the bill, duly passed by both houses of the Parliament in May and June 2022, has been unaccounted for over the past fifteen months. He stated that the Bill aiming to curtail the judicial powers of Islamabad district administration officers has vanished after being submitted to the Prime Minister’s office by the Parliamentary Affairs Division for the President’s approval on June 21, 2022. Senator Siddiqui stated that the President’s House has clarified that no such Bill has been received. Siddiqui also requested the Chairman of the Standing Committee to allow him to brief the Committee about the lost Bill. The Senate Committee on Interior is expected to take up the matter in its meeting today (Thursday).