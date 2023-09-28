Nawaz’s return from London: PMLN wants to keep legal strategy hidden from media

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has decided to keep its strategy close to its chest with regard to adopting legal course related to cases against its supremo Nawaz Sharif. The party will keep the legal fight separate from the electioneering. The struggle on the two fronts will have no linkage with each other’s course of action.

The party chief Nawaz Sharif will launch election campaign on October 21 while addressing the public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore, capital of its stronghold province Punjab. Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez will be heading two sets of legal teams and they have made it clear that media wouldn’t be taken into loop for their course of action as long the petitions for securing passage on return home from London is solicited from the relevant learned court.

The party doesn’t want to create media hype on account of legal contest. The petition against the verdict of the trial courts would be filed in the courts of appeal.

Well-placed sources told The News that senior lawyers have been engaged for the bail and revisions. Former Attorney General Irfan Qadir and Ata ullah Tarar will also be part of the major team that would contest the cases.

The sources pointed out that Amjad Pervez and Irfan Qadir would be on the forefront of the PMLN legal team but Azam Nazir Tarar would also be available for guidance.

The constitutional experts of the PMLN are of the view that the cases against Nawaz Sharif have no standing since those who hatched the conspiracy to target Nawaz Sharif and his government had already made confession openly. PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif will be retuning today (Thursday) from London.

The PMLN doesn’t want to attach undue significance with the legal affairs. It is likely that the formal petition would be filed before Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the second week of October.