Army to play role in ensuring peace, stability in KP: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has highlighted women’s role in Pakistan’s progress and development and said it is most important.
The COAS was speaking at an interactive session with eminent women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the ‘KPK Women Symposium – 2023’ during his visit to Peshawar on Wednesday.
The COAS also attended the meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker Chief Minister KP Muhammad Azam Khan.
Addressing the participants of the women symposium, the COAS said that women have played a positive and an important role in the progress of the country throughout the history of Pakistan.
General Asim Munir remarked that women of KPK have continued to face multi-faceted challenges due to prolonged fight against terrorism, however, they have proven their resilience, commitment and bravery in the face of all odds. He also encouraged the women to take part in the progress and development of KPK and Newly Merged Districts.
During the Apex Committee meeting, the COAS was briefed on the overall security situation, including initiatives against smuggling, hoarding and drug trafficking.
The participants of the meeting affirmed that state institutions and people are united for the protection of life and property of citizens.
Participants also paid rich tributes to Shuhada and their families. “We have to synergise our efforts for peace and prosperity of our beloved country. Pakistan Army will continue to play its role in ensuring peace and stability in KPK to provide a secure environment for economic development,” the COAS said. Earlier upon arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.
