Minister visits Gurdwara to condole death of Hardeep Singh

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Law and Human Rights, Auqaf, and Minority Affairs, Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah visited Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh Sahab in Dabgari locality on Tuesday to offer condolence to the Sikh community over the Hardeep Singh’s tragic killing by the Indian spy agency RAW in Canada.

He was accompanied by Auqaf Secretary Asad Ali, Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir and Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sania Safi, said a handout.

Speaking to the media, the minister extended his condolences to the Sikh community, emphasizing that he shared in the grief of the Sikh community.

He condemned the killing of Hardeep Singh by RAW in Canada and called upon the United Nations to take notice of India’s actions. The minister criticized India’s actions of targetting the Sikh community in Canada, which had exposed India’s actions to the world. The leaders of the Sikh community thanked the minister for the visit to the Gurdwara.

Later, the minister had a detailed meeting with Sikh community leaders, during which they highlighted some of their problems.Syed Arshad Hussain Shah assured the Sikh community leaders that they would work together to resolve the issues faced by the minority community.

He stated that he had directed the Auqaf and Minority Affairs Department to resolve the problems faced by the minority community on a priority basis.