BISE Malakand declares F.A, F.Sc exam results

CHAKDARA: The girls outshined in the F.A, F.Sc annual examinations conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Malakand.

According to the results, in science group, Tayyaba Ikram Qazi of the Islamia Model College, Timergara, grabbed first position by obtaining 1035 marks while Aiaqa Javed of the Adwardes College, Timergara, and Faiqa Shams of the Islamia Model College stood second and third with 1012 and 1009 ma5rks, respectively.

In the arts group, Muhammad Imran of the Government Degree College, Batkhela, clinched first position with 959 marks. In the science group, a total of 35728 candidates appeared in the first year examination in which 28260 students were declared successful.

Similarly, 33588 students sit for the second year examination in arts groups and 30857 of them declared successful. Director Rifah University Prof Asghar Khan, chief guest Prof Dr Saeed Sani and others congratulated the excelling students and awarded them cash prizes and commendation certificates.