SZH doctors, staff continue strike

LAHORE: The ongoing strike and protest by doctors, nurses and paramedical staff continued in Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore, on fourth consecutive day Tuesday due to non-payment of salaries.

The outdoor/OPD services remained completely closed and protest demonstration was staged by Young Doctors Association (YDA), Young Nurses Association (YNA) and Paramedical Alliance at the main entrance of the hospital.

They were raising slogans against the federal government and the hospital administration. 'The outdoor services will be completely closed on Wednesday (today) and a massive protest will be recorded. If our demands are not heard soon, they warned that the scope of the protest will be expanded.