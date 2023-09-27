109 new dengue cases confirmed in Punjab

LAHORE: The dengue virus is spreading rapidly across Punjab especially in Lahore as the government has yet to arrest the spread of virus.
During the last 24 hours, 109 new dengue cases were confirmed in the province. The total number of dengue patients in all districts of Punjab has increased to 3,786. According to the spokesman for the health department, around 47 new patients were reported in Lahore in the last 24 hours, which brings total number to 1,527 of confirmed dengue patients in Lahore this year. Around 33 new patients were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, which brought the total number to 952 dengue patients in Rawalpindi. Around 10 new dengue patients were confirmed in Multan in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number to 481 dengue patients in Multan this year. A total of 128 patients are under treatment. At present, a total of 45 dengue patients are under treatment in various hospitals in City.
