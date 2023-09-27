Hunter Biden sues Giuliani for computer fraud over laptop

WASHINGTON: Hunter Biden, US President Joe Biden´s son, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Rudy Giuliani accusing Donald Trump´s former lawyer of computer fraud for accessing personal data on his computer.

In a civil suit filed in California, Hunter Biden said Giuliani and Robert Costello, a lawyer for the former New York mayor, were responsible for the “total annihilation” of his digital privacy.

The 53-year-old Hunter Biden, who lives in California, is asking for a jury trial and unspecified damages. In 2020, in a bid to embarrass Joe Biden ahead of the November presidential election, Giuliani and Trump allies circulated data from a laptop that Hunter Biden allegedly abandoned at a computer repair shop in Delaware.