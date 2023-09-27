A new start

This refers to the letter ‘All bluster’ by SRH Hashmi (September 22, 2023). According to the letter, Maryam Nawaz is reported to have recently uttered the following in public “anyone who confronted Nawaz Sharif was not able to come out in the public today”. I personally agree with the letter’s opinion that it is actually Nawaz Sharif who is hiding.
I earnestly urge Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to take pity on this country, let bygones be bygones, and follow through on their stated plans to return to Pakistan and play their due national role.
Abbas R Siddiqi
Lahore
