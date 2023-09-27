Stage play ‘Say No’ highlights ancient marriage culture of Thar

The Pakistan Theatre Festival is in full swing at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi. On the 19th day of the festival, Aashkara Art Production presented the play “Say No”.

Written and directed by Shahnawaz Bhatti, the play is set in Thar region. It delves into the theme of marriages and their deep-rooted ties to age-old customs. In this tale, weddings are not solely about promises but they also involve local rituals. The story unfolds in a place where people highly value their cultural heritage, portraying a sorrowful narrative that underscores the importance of commitments, destinies, and the clash between these enduring customs and the forces of change.

Ongoing since September 8, the festival will end on October 8. It will feature a total of 45 shows along with theatre-related discussions and workshops. A total of 27 theatre groups of Pakistan as well as seven groups from foreign countries, including the United States, Germany, Iran, Turkiye and Sri Lanka, have been participating in the grand thespian event.