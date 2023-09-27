Pharmacists report over 80,000 prescription errors in a year

ISLAMABAD: Clinical pharmacists at three leading health facilities in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi have identified around 80,000 prescription errors during the last one year where physicians and surgeons prescribed either a wrong medicine, wrong dose or did not care about drug-drug interaction which could have proved fatal for the patients, officials and leading pharmacists said on Tuesday.

“Of these 80,000 prescription errors, 96% errors were accepted and recognized by the prescribing physicians and surgeons and they rectified their prescriptions in consultation with clinical pharmacists to ensure patient safety”, Sardar Shabbir Ahmed, President of Pakistan Pharmacists Association (PPA), told a ceremony to mark the World Pharmacists Day 2023.

Senior government officials, including Additional Secretary Health Kamran Rehman Khan, Vice Chancellor Health Services Academy (HSA) Prof. Shahzad Ali Khan, Director Registration from Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Fakhruddin Amir, senior pharmacists and other officials, attended the ceremony.

Sardar Shabbir Ahmed, Chief Drug Inspector, Islamabad, maintained that medication errors were the sixth leading cause of death in developed countries like the Untied States where around 7000-9000 people annually die as a result of medication errors.

Additionally, hundreds of thousands of other patients experience but often do not report an adverse reaction or other medication complications, he said, adding that the total cost of looking after patients with medication-associated errors exceeds $40 billion each year in US alone.

“In these circumstances, there is a an urgent need to introduce clinical pharmacy services at all the public and private health facilities to prevent deaths and disabilities due to medication errors and adverse drug reactions”, he said, adding that promotion of community pharmacy services could also help in managing Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), including diabetes and hypertension in Pakistan.

The pharmacists association president further called for establishment of pharmacovigilance centers across Pakistan to detect, monitor and prevent adverse drug reactions to ensure patient safety.

Prof. Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor HAS, also highlighted the role of pharmacists in patient safety, saying at the time when patients were being overburdened with ‘irrational prescriptions’ by physicians and surgeons, trained and qualified pharmacists could prevent patients from physical and financial harm.

“All I want to advise the pharmacists of Pakistan to build their capacity and get the knowledge so that they could challenge the physicians and surgeons who often commit errors while prescribing medicines to the patients”, he said.

“Doctors’ job is to diagnose a disease while it is the pharmacists’ duty to prescribe the right medicine in the right dose for the cure,” he added.

He maintained that many departments and programs which were currently run by the doctors, including the immunization program, should be managed and run by trained and qualified pharmacists like in other countries of the world and added that the role of pharmacists was also very important in ensuring access to medicines in the country.

“Unfortunately, in most of the hospitals, pharmacists are engaged in preparing lists of medicines for tenders; they are assigned the role of storekeepers and dispensing medicines to the patients. This is not the role and responsibility of a pharmacist”, he said and urged pharmacists to come up with innovative ideas to become entrepreneurs instead of job seekers.

Additional Secretary Health Kamran Rehman Khan deplored that although there were around 670 pharmaceutical companies registered with the DRAP in Pakistan, hardly 10 companies were able to export their products to the stringent markets as majority were not following the international standards and good manufacturing practices in the pharmaceutical industry.

“Pharmacists can play an important role in introducing good manufacturing practices at our pharmaceutical industry and make our drugs acceptable for the entire world”, he said, adding that with better quality medicines, Pakistan could earn billions of dollars by exporting medicines to the world, especially the African countries.

DRAP official Fakhruddin Amir, Zafar Bakhtawari, Ahsan Bakhtawari, and office-bearers of the Pakistan Pharmacists Association (PPA) also spoke.