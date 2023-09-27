Interim PM lauds British Pakistani diaspora for their contribution

LONDON: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Tuesday commended the dynamic British Pakistani diaspora for their significant contributions to both countries’ development and urged them to consider the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as a valuable platform for investments in key sectors.

The prime minister attended a dinner reception hosted in his honour by Lord Zameer Choudrey at the House of Lords, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The event was attended by a large number of British parliamentarians from various parties and a select group of prominent members from the Pakistani community.

In his address, the prime minister assured the audience of Pakistan’s resilience in the face of economic and political challenges, emphasising the nation’s strategic importance and youthful population. The reception ended with a Q&A session, during which Kakar gave insightful replies to the questions from the British parliamentarians. The event offered a great opportunity for a constructive dialogue on issues of shared interests.