Tuesday September 26, 2023
Peshawar

Two held on bank heist charge

By Our Correspondent
September 26, 2023

HARIPUR: Two persons were arrested in connection with a bank robbery in the Hattar Industrial Estate, a police official said on Monday. The Khanpur police officials told reporters that six armed robbers riding two motorcycles had robbed a bank in the Hattar Industrial Estate and took away Rs5.5 million cash on September 4.