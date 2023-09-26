DC inspects dengue measures

LAHORE:The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

In this regard, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider visited Union Council (UC) 120 Johar Town on Monday and inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed house owners about dengue preventive measures. The deputy commissioner visited houses of three dengue patients in the area and reviewed the case response in the houses and nearby area.

She warned the area in-charge over inaccurate door marking indications outside the houses. She also inquired after the health of dengue patients and asked about the field teams’ response. She inspected houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed dengue larvae elimination.

She also checked attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad. The DC instructed the field teams to ensue registration of dengue cases response on official dashboard and also ensure door marking after indoor surveillance. She said that every park of the City should be checked after recent rains. She directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up fumigation.