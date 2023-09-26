Wheat flour, other edibles’ prices decline

LAHORE:The prices of wheat flour, sugar and ghee have been decreasing in the market. Shopkeepers are selling a bag of 20 kg flour for Rs2,610 to Rs2,620 while consumers are getting it for Rs2,650 in retail market. In addition to this, the price of sugar also continues to decline. Presently, sugar is being sold at Rs145 per kg by wholesalers and Rs150-155 per kg in the retail market. Ghee, another essential item is being sold at Rs455 per litre after drop of Rs20 per litre.
