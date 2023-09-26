North Korea reopens borders to foreigners after three years

BEIJING: North Korea will allow foreign nationals to enter the country from Monday, Chinese state media reported, after over three years of Covid-induced isolation.
North Korea has been largely closed off from the outside world since early 2020, when it shut its borders in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with even its own nationals prevented from entering.
But it is this month showing signs of re-opening, with leader Kim Jong Un travelling to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin and sending athletes to compete in the Asian Games in China´s eastern city of Hangzhou. Citing a reporter, Beijing´s state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday that North Korea had announced it would allow foreigners to enter its territory.
