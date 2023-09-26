White elephant

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has caused irreparable loss to the country since its establishment in 1999. It has failed to prove any case against any of the big fish despite filing corruption references against them. The Musharraf-led government registered a number of cases against the political leaders, especially those belonging to the PML-N, and put them behind bars despite the dubious nature of the charges. During the PTI-led government, the bureau lost its credibility by filing false and fabricated corruption cases against the political opponents and incarcerated many of them for no solid and valid reasons.

However, it could not prove cases against the political figures and subsequently all of them were exonerated by the apex courts. Many of the cases have been reopened after the SC, under the previous chief justice, struck down the NAB amendments. NAB should have been abolished by the PDM-led coalition government. It has now become a cat’s paw and has lost its autonomous position.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob