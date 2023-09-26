Shehbaz, Dar say economy to be Nawaz’s narrative

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar. — Pics provided by authors

LONDON: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar have said that “economy” will be Nawaz Sharif’s narrative for the nation, with a promise to take Pakistan to the path of development again if given mandate by the electorate.

Speaking to media after meeting Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz here at Thornhope House, both Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar said that the narrative of PMLN and Nawaz Sharif will be defined by the fact that Pakistan progressed under Nawaz Sharif from 2013 till 2017 and then his government was dislodged and the journey of Pakistan’s economic progress was halted.

Shehbaz Sharif said, “The programme is final for October 21 and Nawaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan. Inshallah there will be a historic welcome for him,” Shehbaz Sharif told the media.

When asked by Geo News what PMLN’s narrative would be ahead of elections, Shehbaz Sharif spelled out clearly that Nawaz Sharif and PMLN will go to the public on the basis of their performance of delivery and economic development under the PMLN tenures.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan was declared an unstable country before 2013 and it was said that Pakistan may default but within a few years, PMLN took Pakistan to new heights of success. “The Imran Khan experiment brought Pakistan to the level of 42nd world economy. Our narrative is that we need to make Pakistan best performing again, to the same level of growth and progress where it was between 2013-2-17. Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, PMLN has done this before and we are capable of doing it again if a mandate given. Our narrative is to reverse the destruction caused by the Imran Khan govt.”

PMLN leader Malik Ahmed Khan said that the meetings in London have concluded. “All conversations are fundamentally about Nawaz Sharif’s return and welcome. We are really looking forward to it.”

When asked about Nawaz Sharif’s legal challenges, Khan said, “The legal process for the next steps in his cases is clearly laid out in the court orders. In the IHC order, or the conviction order, the processes for relief or appeal are clearly set out. There are some things Nawaz will get as a matter of right. In absentia appeals can’t be heard but the court has said when he [nawaz] returns we will retake them. He is granted access to the court in those orders.”

Maryam Nawaz also attended these meetings but didn’t answer questions from the media. Hussain Nawaz said that Maryam Nawaz will be leaving for Pakistan on Monday night to reach Islamabad on Tuesday.