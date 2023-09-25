Punjab CM wants to solve public problems through Chinese skills

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the 400th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) here Sunday.

Caretaker chief minister laid wreath on the grave of the saint and prayed for the progress, prosperity, peace and stability of the country and the nation.Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Amir Mir, SMBR, Secretary Auqaf, Secretary Information, DG Walled City Authority of Lahore, Chairman Ruet-e-Halal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, religious scholars, Sikhs, Hindus, prominent personalities of Christian community and other officials concerned were also present.

Mohsin Naqvi also inaugurated and inspected library and interfaith dialogue table. He lauded the steps to establish interfaith dialogue table for the promotion of interfaith harmony.

He laid the foundation stone of Model Langar Khana at the shrine of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA). The agreement was signed between Auqaf department and Madina Foundation for the construction of Model Langar Khana.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that the Punjab government had made nice arrangements in order to provide best facilities to the devotees of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA).Caretaker CM while talking to the media persons after participating in the inaugural ceremony of the Urs said that he congratulated all devotees.

The restoration of a library at the shrine of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) was a splendid work. Mohsin Naqvi said that the Chinese technology and skills would be used for the solution of public problems. Discussion was held with the Chinese officials on meat export technology, experiences of tourism and sharing observations.

The Chinese experts will soon sit together with our officials for the elimination of smog. One Window Operation of China is glorious as all the needs are fulfilled in a single office and in a single day. We are trying our utmost for the eradication of inflation.

A crackdown with full force is being launched for the elimination of hoarding. We are taking steps to control the price of each and every commodity. All possible steps are being used for the elimination of conjunctivitis. There is a scope of federal government in few matters and the managing the electricity tariff is authority of the federal government, he said.

The CM visited the Ghora Chowk flyover and Khalid Butt Chowk underpass projects, inspected construction work and reviewed progress being made on the projects. Mohsin Naqvi while directing to make more effective preventive arrangements surrounding the projects during rains asserted to ensure effective traffic management during ongoing work.

He underlined that the citizens would be provided facilitation and ease in their transportation with the completion of both the projects, adding a signal-free corridor would be completed from the Centre Point Gulberg up to Ghora Chowk Defence Mor.

The CM in his message on the International Newspaper Readership Day stated that newspapers are the most authentic source of accurate information. Newspapers used to be a significant part of every society, remains to date and will remain so in future as well. Newspapers played an unforgettable role in the promotion of independent democratic values in every society and created awareness among the general public about the importance of a separate homeland during the Pakistan Movement. No doubt, the newspaper reading habit has lessened in the digital world but it cannot be abandoned.

Mohsin Naqvi outlined that newspaper reading provides an easy and cheap access to accurate information. Despite the presence of electronic and digital media, newspapers are still the best source of information for the readers. Newspaper reading not only widens readers command on the language but also richness of words.