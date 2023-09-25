34 beggars held

Islamabad: Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates in Islamabad arrested 34 professional beggars from their respective areas on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners on a daily basis, with the aim of reducing the number of beggars in the city and providing them with assistance, such as sending them to the Edhi Centre.

In one instance, the Assistant Commissioner Rural arrested 11 beggars from Gulberg Interchange, PWD Interchange and Civic Centre area, while the Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area Awais Irshad Bhatti arrested three beggars from different areas of the Industrial Area subdivision and shifted them to the police station.