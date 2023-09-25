City receives drizzle; more rain forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with trace rain was witnessed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted more rains in the city during the next 24 hours.

Met officials warned that more rains may cause urban flooding in few low-lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi while landslides were also likely in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra and Abbottabad during this period.

They said a westerly wave was affecting upper and central areas while monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were also penetrating in upper and central parts of the country. They predicted that rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir and isolated heavy falls were also likely in northeast Punjab during the forecast period.

Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat, Sibbi and Rahim Yar Khan where mercury reached 40°C, while in Lahore, it was 30.3°C and minimum was 22°C.