74th Founding Day celebrations of China start in City

LAHORE:Acting Consul General of China Mr Cao Ke has termed Pakistan-China friendship higher than Himalyas.

He added that Pak-China relationship had attained further significance after the China-Pak Economic Corridor Project and it would strengthen with the passage of time.

Speaking at the 74th Founding Day ceremony of People’s Republic of China held here Sunday, Mr Cao Ke stated that China attached great importance to Pakistan and both sides had witnessed decades of friendship.

The Chinese diplomat highlighted the importance of ongoing CPEC projects in Pakistan and chanted the slogan of ‘Pak-China Dosti Zindabad’ at the end of his speech.

The ceremony was also attended by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, Federal Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad, Provincial Minister Amir Mir, former Foreign Minister Khursheed Mehmood Kasuri, PMLN leader Muhammad Mehdi and others. The governor in his address stated that China had been a trustworthy friend of Pakistan. He added Sino-Pak ties were getting stronger. ‘Pakistan and China have always supported each other on all forums' said the governor. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the reflection of Pak-China friendship. CPEC would play an important role in the economic development and prosperity of the region, said governor.

Meanwhile, guests and acting Consul General cut the cake to celebrate 74th Founding Day of China. Another ceremony in connection with China's 74th Founding Day will also be held in a private school today (Monday).