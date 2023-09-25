Punjab police delegation reaches China

LAHORE:A delegation of senior officers of Punjab police under the leadership of Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar has reached China. Deputy Director General JiangSu, Provincial Department of Public Security, headed the Chinese delegation for the meeting.

IG Dr Usman Anwar said mutual cooperation will increase the efficiency of the Special Protection Unit, a dedicated force assigned to the security of foreign nationals in Pakistan. He said with the cooperation of the Chinese police, the Elite force (another unit of Punjab Police) will be upgraded by provision of modern resources and training facilities.

He said that to improve the general policing and crime control, the Chinese police will provide technical and human resource development support. In the meeting, it was also decided to provide cooperation and modern resources to the Punjab police in cyber security related matters. During the meeting, the Chinese police officials agreed to provide all possible support to the Punjab police in terms of resources, training, and modern policing.

Man hit to death

A 40-year-old man died in a road accident in the Kot Lakhpat area on Sunday. The identity of the victim was yet to be ascertained. The victim was hit by an unknown vehicle, resulting into his instant death. The police shifted the body to the mortuary.