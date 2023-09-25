Suspect arrested for robbing Gambian national who came to Karachi on UN mission

Police arrested on Sunday a suspect who mugged a Gambian citizen, who had come to the city on a United States mission, in the Clifton area two weeks ago.

An officer at the Boat Basin police station said the suspect, identified as Farman Ali, had robbed at gunpoint the Gambian national in Clifton Block 2. The suspect had escaped after the incident. Police apprehended him after receiving a tip-off about his location. Two stolen mobile phones, a pistol and bullets were recovered from the suspect’s possession.

The officer said the suspect was also wanted in many other such cases. An FIR was lodged against him and investigations are under way.