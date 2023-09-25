Suspect arrested for robbing Gambian national who came to Karachi on UN mission

Police arrested on Sunday a suspect who mugged a Gambian citizen, who had come to the city on a United States mission, in the Clifton area two weeks ago.
An officer at the Boat Basin police station said the suspect, identified as Farman Ali, had robbed at gunpoint the Gambian national in Clifton Block 2. The suspect had escaped after the incident. Police apprehended him after receiving a tip-off about his location. Two stolen mobile phones, a pistol and bullets were recovered from the suspect’s possession.
The officer said the suspect was also wanted in many other such cases. An FIR was lodged against him and investigations are under way.
Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival...
Residents of the Haqqani Chowk area and the surrounding localities held a protest against gas shortage on Saturday....
The District East police claimed to have arrested five suspects after wounding them in three separate shoot-outs on...
Two siblings were injured due to an explosion in their residential flat in Block 13 of theGulistan-e-Jauhar...
The 22nd Young Leaders Conference continued to inspire and enlighten its participants on its third day, focusing on...
The Sindh High Court has directed the Civil Aviation Authority and others to file comments with regard to the...