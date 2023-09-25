Greenshirts outclass Singapore

KARACHI/LAHORE: Pakistan opened their account by defeating Singapore by 11-0 in the hockey event of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Arbaaz Ahmed and Arshad Liaquat scored three goals each. Abdul Rehman, Mohammad Imad, Afraz, Sufyan Khan and Rana Waheed scored one goal each. Pakistan will play their second match against Bangladesh on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Twelve teams are participating in the Asian Games hockey competitions. The teams are divided into two pools. India, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore, Uzbekistan and Pakistan are in Pool A while Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand and Indonesia are in Pool B.

Sailing: Pakistan continued to falter in the sailing competitions being held at the NBX Sailing Centre. In the 470 class Pakistan's crew, carrying Nadine Xerxes Avari and Mehboob, finished seventh in the seventh and eighth race. They overall also stand at the last seventh spot in the event carrying seven participants.

In the girls ILCA 4 Zoya Asad Ali finished seventh in the seventh race and eighth in the eighth race which carried eight contestants. After eight races she trails at the seventh position. In the boys ILCA 4, carrying 12 participants, Javed Raphael finished 11th in the seventh race and ninth in the eighth race.