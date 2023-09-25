Alligator killed after Florida woman’s body found in jaws

MIAMI: An alligator was killed as it was removed from a creek in the US state of Florida along with a 41-year-old woman´s body, officials said late on Saturday.

Police said they had responded to a report of a body seen in the creek in Largo, Florida, and that the 13-foot, 8.5-inch (4-meter) male alligator was “humanely killed” on Friday. Officers identified the body on Saturday, but said “the manner and cause of death is pending,” and that the investigation was ongoing.

Witness Jamarcus Bullard told US media that he saw a big alligator and a body in the creek, and ran to a nearby fire station to report it. “I threw a rock at the gator, just to see if it was like really a gator,” Bullard told WFLA-TV, an NBC News affiliate, on Friday.