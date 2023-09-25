PTI lawyer denies Imran making any deal

ISLAMABAD: A PTI lawyer has denied any deal or meeting between the detained party chief Imran Khan and any other personality, including President Alvi.
Taking to X, Naeem Panjuthaa stated that when he apprised Imran Khan of speculation about some meeting or deal, the party chief said this was disinformation aimed at misguiding people. Panjuthaa said an letter of apology being attributed to Imran Khan is fake.
