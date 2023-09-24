Four tombs discovered in Roman necropolis in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Four Roman tombs dating back 2,000 years have been discovered in the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian archaeologist said Saturday, bemoaning a lack of resources that has delayed excavations in the besieged territory.
“With the discovery of these four tombs, the total number of tombs in this Roman cemetery, dating from the period between the first century BC and the second century AD, now stands at 134 tombs,” said archaeologist Fadel Al-Otol.
The discovery marks the first complete Roman necropolis, or cemetery, fully unearthed in Gaza, he told AFP. “Fragments of pottery and metal pieces used in funeral rituals” have been found in the resting places, added Otol.
The cemetery is notable for its pyramid-shaped tombs. Inside them, a team of technicians, working under the direction of Otol, undertake restoration work using rudimentary tools.
KYIV: Ukraine has reported breaking through Russian defence lines in the south as its army said Saturday that senior...
UNITED NATIONS: Western powers through their support to Ukraine have effectively entered direct fighting against...
OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Israel offered its congratulations to Saudi Arabia on the kingdom’s national day Saturday as the...
LOS ANGELES: Hollywood writers and studios will meet for a fourth consecutive day of high-level talks Saturday, as the...
MARSEILLE: Pope Francis on Saturday led tens of thousands of worshippers packed into a stadium for a mass in Marseille...
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden received a dose of the updated Covid-19 vaccine, as well as the annual flu vaccine,...