AFP slams POA for ignoring its officials’ list

LAHORE: Showing serious reservations over non-consideration of its recommended officials with the Asian Games-bound national athletics squad, the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) on Saturday said that the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) will be responsible if any mishap occurs during the quadrennial event in Hangzhou.

“Any infringement of rules, indiscipline, doping violations by this team during the 19th Asian Games will be the sole responsibility of the POA. AFP stands exonerated from any infringement of rules, indiscipline, doping violations by the athletes or any other harm brought to the cause of athletics in Pakistan,” AFP said in a press statement.

“Recently a list of athletes and accompanying officials who have been nominated to participate in the 19th Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou, China was published by the Pakistan Olympic Association.

The list included the names and athletics events of the nominated athletes and accreditation has been completed for this team to participate in the Asian Games 2023,” the AFP said.

“In this regard it is apprised that AFP had proposed the names of athletes, coaches and officials, based on merit, for participation in the 19th Asian Games 2023 China.

Subsequently meetings were also held with the concerned government authorities in addition to written correspondence on this matter. AFP strongly recommended that personal coaches of the athletes must accompany them for better discipline, conduct and performance during the competition,” the AFP said.

“It is highlighted that no official (team leader / manager) and coaches recommended by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan have been included in the athletics contingent proceeding for participation in the Asian Games. Absence of personal coaches of the athletes may cause difficulties and bad performance,” the AFP said.

It is pertinent to mention here that a bulky Pakistan athletics squad will leave via different airlines for Hangzhou on September 26 to feature in the Asian Games.

Pakistan’s top javelin throw coach Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari, Olympian Sadaf Siddiqui and Sajjad Mehmood will be accompanying them as officials.